Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, is rallying the club's dedicated supporters to fill the Accra Sports Stadium for their first Ghana Premier League game of the second round.

The return to the stadium for league fixtures comes after a temporary closure by the National Sports Authority (NSA), which had rented it out for entertainment events.

The Ghanaian giants are poised to kick off their second round with a home clash against RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Opare Addo, in an interview with Asempa FM, stressed that tickets would be available at the gate, urging all Phobians to turn out in large numbers.

"We will be selling tickets at the gate, so it means we want every Phobian to participate in this first game of the first round. How the first round went, we want the second round to be better than that," Opare Addo emphasized.

Hearts of Oak had a mixed bag of results in the first round, securing four victories out of 17 matches, drawing 11, and suffering four defeats.

Currently occupying the 11th spot on the league table with 21 points, they sit just four points above the relegation zone and trail league leaders FC Samartex by 11 points.

As the team aims for an improved performance in the second round, the PR Officer's call to pack the stadium underscores the club's eagerness for robust fan support in their quest for success in the Ghana Premier League.

The upcoming fixture against RTU presents a vital opportunity for Hearts of Oak to build momentum and ascend the league standings.