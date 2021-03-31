48 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have in a press release addressed several issues about their players and the club making rounds in the media space.

The club in a letter released and signed by it's communications manager Kwame Opare Addo tackled issues that includes player welfare,contract renewal and termination among others.

Among the issues tackled include several players of the club who are injured but are yet to receive the necessary medical attention which includes Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Daniel Kodie and Mamane Lawali.

With Mamane Lawali, his agency this week in a media interview disclosed that they have dragged the club to world football governing body FIFA for what they term as neglect on the part of the club since the player's injury while also demanding an insurance.

In the release the club says they are doing all they can to provide the player proper care and told their supporters that they are yet to receive any correspondence from FIFA about their player and will respond appropriately if they receive one.