4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak has reversed their decision to adopt the WAFA Arena in Sogakope as their new home ground, opting instead to host their upcoming match against Real Tamale United in Accra, according to reports.

Last week, the club announced plans to use the WAFA Arena for their remaining home games due to the upcoming African Games, which commence next month.

However, they did not specify whether this move would be temporary or if they would continue playing there for the rest of the season.

In a surprising turn of events, the latest update reveals that the 21-time champions will indeed host Real Tamale United this weekend in Accra.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled for Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Hearts of Oak's decision comes after they concluded the first round of the season on a disappointing note, securing only four wins and finishing in the 11th position with 21 points from 17 matches.

To prepare for the second round, the club participated in two friendly matches, drawing against Swedru All Stars before clinching a comeback victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders last weekend.

These friendlies aimed to assess the team's readiness and strength for the upcoming challenges.