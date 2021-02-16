5 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak has sacked team Manager Nii Sarbahn Quaye, following misunderstanding with the Board.

It comes just 24 hours after Head Coach Kosta Papic and Goalkeepers trainer Ben Owu resigned.

Sabahn Quaye who return to the team in 2015, remained the only technical member of the team still at post following the resignation of the entire set up led by Head Coach Kosta Papic, Assistant coach Joseph Asare Adjei and Goalkeepers coach Ben Owu.

A directive from the Board has asked Sabahn Quaye to leave his position as the club prepares to name a new Technical team.

Reports say the board has not been happy with Sabahn Quaye for revealing to them the identity of the man alleged to be influencing selection of the coach.

Sabahn Quaye was said to have told the board in an emergency meeting that Alhaji Braimah Akambi and Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei were the individuals manipulating the coach’s selection.

Our source at the club’s traning grounds say Sabahn Quaye was told of his dismissal from the club after completing the day’s training with the team.