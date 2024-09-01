2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak secured a 1-1 draw against the Togo U-20 national team at the Stade Municipal de Lomé, thanks to a crucial equalizer from substitute Sani Mohammed.

Head coach Aboubakar Ouattara opted to field an unchanged lineup from their midweek friendly for this encounter.

The game started with Hearts of Oak maintaining possession but failing to create significant goal-scoring opportunities.

The dynamic shifted in their favor just 10 minutes in when the Togolese were reduced to ten men following a red card to Achiangbon Bernard for a reckless tackle.

Despite being a man down, Togo U-20 took the lead in the 38th minute when Tchadjobo Aminou converted a penalty, ending the first half 1-0.

In the second half, Hearts of Oak made tactical changes, bringing on substitutes Sani Mohammed and Stephen Appiah Asare.

The duo combined effectively, with Mohammed scoring the equalizer to level the match.

Both sides continued to challenge each other, with the Togo U-20 team using their physicality to create chances, but no further goals were scored, resulting in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

The result extends Hearts of Oak's unbeaten run in Togo, having previously defeated AC Semassi FC 3-1 earlier in the week.