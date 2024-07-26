1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak have finalized the signing of 25-year-old defender Samuel Amofa from Bibiani GoldStars.

The versatile player, who also has experience with Liberty Professionals, is set to bolster the Phobians' defense as they prepare for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Amofa, known for his strong defensive capabilities and ability to function as a midfielder, adds valuable depth to Hearts of Oak's squad.

His arrival marks the club’s third addition of the transfer window, following the acquisitions of Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and Michael Awuah from Nations FC.

As part of their pre-season preparations, Hearts of Oak are currently training at the Kpobiman Sports Complex.

The team will face Hearts of Lions in the Homowo Charity Cup on August 11, and is scheduled to play Medeama SC in a friendly match at the Tarkwa T&A Park on August 16, marking the park’s opening.