Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak will in the coming days announce the capture of five new signings as they plot ways to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title from fierce rivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts will also represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup after lifting the MTN FA Cup title and are keen to avoid the pitfalls of last season in Africa.

They are long-term target Konadu Yiadom of relegated WAFA, Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi, Francis Twene of Bechem United, Cameroonian striker Junior Kaba and Swedru All Blacks center-back Zakaria Yakubu.

Hearts of Oak completed the transfer of Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba this week from Fauvre Azur Elite FC after reaching an agreement.

The phobians have been in talks with Junior Kaaba's club Fauvre Azur Elite FC with the player traveling to Ghana this week to complete the deal and sign the contract.

He completed his medical examination on Tuesday, 26th July 2022 at the Blue Valley specialist medical center before putting pen to paper on a two-year contract for an undisclosed amount.

Konadu Yiadom has been linked with Accra Hearts of Oak almost every transfer window as Hearts held talks with the player's entourage last season but were unable to reach an agreement.

Finally, this time round the towering center-back is heading to the capital-based club after WAFA suffered relegation from the elite division.

The 22-year-old had an impressive season despite the Academy Boys suffering relegation and played in almost all matches scoring just once against King Faisal.

Eric Ofori Antwi has also sealed a deal with Hearts of Oak with the expected departure of Richmond Ayi to FC Cincinnati and Richard Baidoo's desire to leave the club.

Eric Ofori Antwi joined Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities in the second round of the transfer window in the 2021/2022 season.

He has more than ten years of experience in the local league and is reported to have signed a three-year deal with Hearts of Oak.

Bechem United midfielder Francis Twene has also sealed his move to Hearts of Oak and on Tuesday, 26th July 2022 had his medical examination before signing the deal.

He was integral in the Bechem midfield as they mounted a challenge for the Ghana Premier League and also reached the finals of the MTN FA Cup.

Twene joined Bechem United from Berekum Chelsea in 2020 and has made more than 50 appearances for the Hunters.

The 21-year-old all-action midfielder is very brute in midfield and covers a lot of ground but is very skilled and has the knack for long shots from distance.

Hearts of Oak have also completed the signing of Swedru All Blacks center back Zakaria Yakubu who completed his medical examinations with the club on Thursday.