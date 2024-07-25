4 hours ago

Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is on the cusp of joining city rivals Hearts of Oak, according to multiple sources in the local media.

Asare, who emerged as a standout performer during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season despite his team's relegation, has drawn significant interest from various clubs.

Hearts of Oak, in their search for a new goalkeeper, have reportedly reached an agreement with Great Olympics for Asare’s transfer.

The deal is now pending finalization of personal terms.

Asare is expected to meet with the Hearts of Oak Managing Director soon to finalize the details of his contract.

The Phobians are eager to bolster their squad for the 2024/25 season following a disappointing campaign that nearly saw them relegated.