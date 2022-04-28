18 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly signed young talented midfielder Salim Adams on a permanent basis.

The midfielder joined Accra Hearts of Oak initially on loan from lower tier side New Edubiase United and has since impressed.

He has signed a three year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak with an announcement imminent in the coming days.

The Black Satellites enterprising star, has been sensational for the Rainbow club having netted three goals so far in all competitions against CI Kamsar in the Champions League and two league goals against Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC.

Also, he was adjudged man of the match in their narrow win against King Faisal in match-week 15.

He has quickly turned into a fan's favourite with his impressive form for the rainbow side as he helped them win the President's Cup against Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak beat off fierce competition from several foreign clubs who were monitoring the player.