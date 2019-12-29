2 hours ago

The Ghana Premier League starts this afternoon across all league centres and Hearts of Oak have named their 28 man squad for the 2019/2020 season.

The squad consist of four goalkeepers, nine defenders, ten midfielders with five attackers as they bid to clinch their first league title since a decade ago.

It also comes with the various jersey numbers of the players, with Joseph Esso taking the no 10 jersey while Mictchell Sarpong was handed no.11 with Abubakr Traore taking the no 9 shirt

Accra Hearts of Oak will begin their 2019/2020 league season with a home game against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak Squad for 2019/2020 season:

Goalkeepers

Richmond Ayi - 22

Benjamin Mensah - 16

Richard Baidoo - 1

Richard Attah- 30

Defenders

James Sewornu - 29

Benjamin Agyare - 3

Robert Addo - 14

Mohammed Alhassan - 15

William Denkyi - 6

Raddy Ovouka - 26

Christopher Bonney - 20

Fatawu Mohammed - 2

Larry Sumaila - 25

Midfielders

Manaf Umar - 27

Mitchell Sarpong - 11

Enoch Addo - 24

Benjamin Afutu - 8

Anthony Quayson - 7

Aminu Alhassan - 19

Daniel Kodie - 4

Emmanuel Mintah - 18

Charles McCarthy - 21

Dominic Eshun - 12

Attackers

Benard Arthur - 28

Joseph Esso - 10

Abubakar Traore - 9

Kofi Kordzi - 23

Obeng Junior - 13

Coaches

Head Coach: Kim Grant

Assistant: Odoom

Team Manager: Sabahn Quaye