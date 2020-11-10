1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Teteh has given the club a timely boost as they prepare to face Aduana Stars on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League's opening fixture.

The former Bechem United striker and two other players tested positive for coronavirus and were in isolation but the striker says he has now recovered after returning a negative results after latest test were conducted.

Currently the Hearts of Oak team is at the Glow Lamp Academy in Elmina preparing for their league opener against Aduana.

“The team manager(Saban Quaye) told me three people including myself are positive for the coronavirus after the result.” Abednego Tetteh told Atinka FM in an interview.

“But after visiting the hospital, the doctor told me he doesn’t see anything and that I’m negative for the virus.”

“He did all the tests and nothing shows that we are positive, and we were supposed to start training but because it was already in the media, the best way is to isolate myself for one week.”

According to the striker will not join the team at Elmina for their trip to Aduana due to the one week isolation and will have to skip the opening day fixture.

“But unfortunately I will not be available for Aduana Stars game because of my one week isolation.” he added.

The Phobian forward had been self-isolating since testing positive for the virus while away on preseason training with his other team mate in Elmina.