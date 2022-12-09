1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak could lose prized asset, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as the player has reportedly refused to extend his contract with the club which runs out in December 2022 according to reports in the local media.

Barnieh was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar although he did not play a single minute but featured in Ghana's last preparatory game against Switzerland where he shone.

Hearts have tabled a new proposal before the player but he and his representatives have rejected it with a move away on the cards.

The club has been in talks with the player about extending his contract with them for a while but no agreement has been reached with reports claiming that that the player has now decided against renewing his contract with Hearts.

Afriyie Barnieh was the subject of interest from teams abroad with some Scandinavian clubs the most interested but Hearts did not entertain any offers.

The forward joined Accra Hearts of Oak three seasons ago after passing trials with the club and has since gone on to become a fan's favourite.

He has been integral in Hearts of Oak recent rise helping the club win the Ghana Premier League title two season ago and also winning MTN FA Cup in two consecutive seasons among others.

Barnieh has earned call-ups to the Black Stars and was recently handed his Ghana debut in the 1-0 win against Nicaragua in Spain.

The Hearts forward also helped Ghana qualify for the CHAN tournament with the Black Galaxies for the first time in eight years.

If there is no drastic change, Hearts is bound to lose Daniel Afriyie Barnieh on a free transfer as the player is keen to seek greener pastures.