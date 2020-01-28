1 hour ago

Despite getting a whooping GHC 7.2 billion as gate proceeds in Sunday's mammoth clash between Hearts and Asante Kotoko, the phobians will only take home a measly GHC3.6billion after deductions.

The Phobians were the vanquished as they lost by 2-1 to Kotoko but they got a hefty match day proceeds from the gates.

As it is done during every league game, there are certain statutory deductions that are always made including Stadium user fees, VAT charges, payments to GFA , GHALCA, payments for security and other services.

The Ghana Football Association reportedly took GH 51,000 out of the 7.2 billion cedis realized at the gate on Sunday while the National Sports Authority took a reported fee of GHC80,000 as their cut for the usage of their facility while other agencies like security,ambulance service and others also were paid out of the GHC7.2 billion.

In terms of the amount generated at the gate, the GHS 726, 380 is now the new record in Ghana.

The previous record for revenue generated at the gate was GHS 639, 000 and that happened in 2019 when Asante Kotoko took on Cotonsport of Cameroon in the CAF Confederation Cup