18 minutes ago

Emmanuel Keyekeh has been a shinning light in a struggling Karela United team this season with his performance catching the eye of many Ghana Premier League sides.

The powerhouses on the local scene have all been linked with a move for the midfielder with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko reportedly interested in his capture.

Keyekeh says he is not desperate to make the switch now from struggling Karela United as he is intent on helping his side survive relegation.

“I will not move despite the numerous offers from Hearts and Kotoko,” he told West End Radio.

“I am a Karela United player and for now my dream is to help the club survive the league.”

Karela United have badly struggled this season in the Ghana Premier League, as they lie 17th on the league table with 11 points after 15 matches.