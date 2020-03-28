1 hour ago

Founder and President of Division one league club Asokwa Deportivo Amidu Camarat has debunked reports in the media making rounds that his outfit have sold exciting winger Emmanuel Osei to Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians have been on the trail of the talented winger for some time having made their interest about the player known to his club.

Camarat says the door on the player has been closed to local clubs who are after his signature as he is set for a move outside the shores of Ghana.

His performance for the lower tier side has peeked the interest of premier league sides with Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities set to be leading the race.

News within the week had it that the phobians had completed his signing but it turned out to be false.

“It’s true Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities have been seriously keeping tabs on signing Emmanuel Osei but the player’s brother who is an agent abroad has secured a club for him over there so currently his doors are closed for any team in Ghana,” he told Light FM.