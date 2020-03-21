1 hour ago

Ghanaian top flight side, Accra Hearts of Oak have set their sight on securing the services of four top players ahead of the second round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

Local media reports suggest that interim Coach Edward Odoom has submitted names of the four players to the Board of the Accra based club as they hope to end their eleven-year title drought this season.

The four-man list given to the Hearts of Oak Board of Directors include Niger international and joint Ghana Premier League top scorer Victorien Adebayor.

Adebayor, 23, is one of the highest performing forwards in Ghana this season having scored 12 goals in fourteen matches for Inter Allies.

Karela United duo Emmanuel Keyekeh and Diawisie Taylor are also on the list as is Liberty Professionals skipper Michael Ampadu.

Hearts of Oak are currently lying ninth on the GPL log with 21 points after fourteen games played.

The Phobians have already signed former Bechem United and Al Hilal striker Abednego Tetteh on a free transfer