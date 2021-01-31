2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will play their subsequent home matches behind close doors after violating Covid-19 protocols, the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Phobians are said to have flouted the "GFA mathday Covid19 protocols" in their GPL game against city rivals Accra Great Olympics.

They are to face the FA Disciplinary Committee to respond to questions on the said breaches, an FA statement says.

Even though the FA doesnt state clearly the fault of the club, it statements said that "until the case is fully determined Accra Heats of Oak SC shall play their home matches behind Closed Doors at the Accra Sports Stadium".

Read full statement below