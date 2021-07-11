7 hours ago

League winners Accra Hearts of Oak will be rewarded with a a cash prize of ¢250,000 ($43,000) plus a league trophy from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Rainbow boys clinched the 2020-21 Premier League title drawing with Liberty Professionals on Sunday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians will now represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League next season after over almost a decade of missing the continental championship.

Hearts after their win will secure 40 gold medals, ¢10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and the cash prize of ¢250,000.

The new cash prize package is an increment of the GH¢180,000 Aduana Stars received for winning the last league title in the 2016/17 campaign.

Liberty Professionals who are also battling relegation could also spoil Hearts of Oak’s party should they run with the 3 points at the end of the day.

Asante Kotoko who are not far off from snatching the title will also face Bechem United on Sunday. All games would be played simultaneously at 3:00pm.

As the first football club to win the domestic league in its maiden edition in 1956, Hearts could win their 21st league title today.