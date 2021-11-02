1 hour ago

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokolo says he is not perturbed by the slow start of his side in the season opener against Legon Cities.

The league champions were held to a stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in their first game of the season.

Despite dominating the match for long spells, the League champions could not convert the chances that came their way with Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi in inspiring form.

According to Frank Nelson, Hearts of Oak will still defend their league title as they started poorly last season and even Kotoko opened a four point gap on them at some point but they eventually won the title and this season will be no different.

"If I want to take you back from where we started last season, Kotoko were leading us with four points at a point for weeks and weeks and we started very badly but eventually we turned the tables and won the league.

"So, first game with one point, I don't think it's a reason for our supporters to complain. Yes, I understand the supporters' anger because they wanted good results and a winning side especially with Kotoko leading us," Nelson told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

"We are so much focused, there are more games to play. I think we should be patient.

"We never say die and at the end of the day, we will turn the table, and defend the league," he concluded.

The phobians will play against gritty WAFA at Sogakope in their next game.