2 hours ago

Highly rated Hearts of Oak midfielder, Frederick Ansah Botchwey has opened up on how his mother has been influencial in his playing career.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder has become the subject of praise since his January move to Hearts of Oak.

Popularly known as ‘FAB’ the midfielder has established himself as one of the best in the Phobian set up making 10 appearances before the league was suspended.

Ansah Botchwey, recalling the difficulties he passed through before joining Liberty Professionals and to Hearts of Oak, said that, “I have contemplated quitting football several times. There were periods that I almost gave up. Imagine walking from Ablekuma to Darkuman to train everyday. You don’t even have 1 cedi in your pocket to board a car.

“The club I was playing, there was no salary, no winning bonus for three years. I just wanted to play and make a mark. At a point, I packed my things to stay in a mission house because it was closer to my club training base. The mission house became my home. When the church folks cook, I get some to eat.

“That’s how I survived. When Liberty signed me, my salary was 200 cedis and I was very excited for the first time. In all these struggles, it is my mum who does everything to support me. She is the reason I haven’t quit. When I think about my giving up, she motivates me. She is the reason I want to make it and pay her back. I know I will make it to Europe and reward her”, he told Saddick Adams in an interview on YAC Media