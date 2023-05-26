13 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwaah has strongly refuted claims suggesting that his team engaged in a match of convenience during their recent match day 31 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, which ended in a surprising 5-1 defeat for Hearts of Oak.

Addressing the allegations, Amankwaah stated, "The claims suggesting that we were influenced by money or played a match of convenience are completely untrue." He further emphasized the prestigious status of Hearts of Oak as a club and stated that the players would never jeopardize their own reputation or that of the club by engaging in a compromised match.

Amankwaah clarified that no one approached the team before or after the game to influence their performance, and he affirmed that Medeama SC secured their victory fairly. "There were no external factors that influenced us. Medeama SC defeated us on fair grounds," he assured during an interview with Oyerepa FM.

The heavy defeat suffered by Hearts of Oak has raised eyebrows within the football community, given the club's historic standing as one of the top teams in Ghana. However, Amankwaah's statements aim to dispel any doubts surrounding the integrity of the match.

Currently sitting in 8th position on the league table, Hearts of Oak will look to bounce back from this defeat and regain their form.

On the other hand, Medeama SC's victory solidified their position at the top of the table, further highlighting their impressive performance in the match.

With Amankwaah's strong denial of match-fixing allegations, it is essential for the focus to shift toward the upcoming matches and for the football community to maintain trust in the integrity of the Ghana Premier League.