3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has named only one local-based player in his 29-man squad that will take on Brazil and Nicaragua next month in a friendly game.

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is the only local player who has been handed a call-up to the senior men's national team.

The Hearts forward has been in fine form for the Black Galaxies as they booked their place at the CHAN 2023 tournament in Algeria next year.

Ghana will play two matches in the September window as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.

The list includes Brighton and Hove Albion right back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton FC’s Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius of Karlsruher SC and Inaki Williams who plays for Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

Also included in the squad are Richard Ofori, Joseph Aidoo and Antoine Semenyo who missed the Kirin Cup Tournament against Japan and Chile in June this year.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.