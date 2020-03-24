2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey has been left dismayed by the suspension of the Ghana Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world has literally been placed on ice after the coronavirus pandemic has brought a halt to almost all Sporting, Entertainment and all gatherings.

Ghana has not been left out of the pandemic as the country has recorded 52 cases with two deaths as of Tuesday 24th March 2020.

The Hearts of Oak midfielder says the team was gradually gathering momentum as they were picking positive results before thee untimely break.

"It was heartbreaking after hearing the news considering where we were coming from. Most especially from where we were coming from after putting 4 past Olympics and drawing with Bechem only to hear that against King Faisal the game will not come on"he told Citi Fm

"I was disappointed because we were gathering momentum in the league as a club" he added.