1 hour ago

Executive Board Chairman of Ghanaian Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has been crowned as the Overall Entrepreneur of the Decade at the recently held Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards.

Togbe Afede XIV who is the paramount chief of Asogli State in the Volta Region also doubles as the President of the National House of Chiefs.

The Awards ceremony was held on Saturday 18th July 2020, was done virtually from the Alisa Hotel and was streamed on various social media and TV stations due to the coronavirus and the restrictions on gathering.

He holds a BSc Administration (Accounting Option) from the University of Ghana and an MBA from the Yale University School of Management in the United States.

He is the founder and CEO of SAS Finance Group Ltd, an investment banking firm, and Strategic Initiatives Ltd, a private equity and portfolio investment firm. He has more than 18 years of experience as an investment banker and entrepreneur.

Togbe, has gathered enormous experience as a worker in different companies. He worked with the erstwhile Bank for Housing and Construction as a planning officer, – Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board as an Accountant, – lecturer in Economics and Accounting at Sokoto State Polytechnic School of Management Studies in Nigeria, – and lecturer at the School of Administration, University of Ghana, where he taught Financial Accounting and Accounting Theory.

As a known industrious and innovative person, Togbe was one of the Co-founders of Databank Financial Services Ltd.

He is also co-founder of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, and Africa World Airlines Ltd and Chairman of the World Trade Centre in Accra

In 2012, he bought nearly 40 percent shares in Hearts of Oak to be the single majority shareholder.