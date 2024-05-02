9 hours ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Linda Mtange has redirected his attention to the upcoming fixture against Berekum Chelsea following the team's defeat to Accra Lions, despite being named Man of the Match in the match against Lions.

Expressing his sentiments after the game, Mtange conveyed her disappointment over the loss, emphasizing that individual accolades hold little significance in the face of a team defeat.

"Thank you for the Man of the Match but I'm not happy we lost the match. We lost the game and I'm not happy," Mtange remarked.

Acknowledging the fans' frustration over the loss, Mtange emphasized the importance of focusing on the next game and bouncing back from the setback.

"When we lose, the fans can never be happy. They are angry because we lost the match. We might have played well but we lost and it's part of football," he added. "We created more chances but couldn't score. It's part of football but we are thinking of our next game. I'm thinking of the next game and letting this defeat slide."

Hearts of Oak are now 12th on the table with 35 points after 28 games in the standings.

Mtange's determination to move past the defeat underscores the team's resilient spirit and commitment to turning things around in their upcoming fixtures.