2 hours ago

Dr. Delali Anku-Adiamah, recently appointed Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, is optimistic about the club's resurgence under his leadership.

Since their notable successes under Samuel Boadu, including winning the Premier League and two FA Cups after an 11-year hiatus, Hearts of Oak has faced challenges in maintaining their position in the top tier of Ghanaian football.

As of the current 2023/24 season, the team sits 7th on the league table after 19 games, with 27 points from six wins, nine draws, and four losses.

Dr. Anku-Adiamah acknowledges the hurdles but remains hopeful for the club's future. While winning the league this season may be ambitious, he emphasizes a long-term strategy aimed at restoring Hearts of Oak's former glory.

"I am super competitive, and from the top, we are all winners," he stated, highlighting the club's shift towards a more fluid and attacking style of play.

He stresses the importance of a winning mindset and consistency in every match, despite the challenges they may face.

While immediate success might not be guaranteed, Dr. Anku-Adiamah is committed to a strategic plan focused on long-term prosperity.

"We need to approach every game with the mindset of winning and remain consistent," he added.

As Hearts of Oak prepares to face Bofoakwa Tano in their upcoming Matchday 20 fixture at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, Dr. Anku-Adiamah's leadership offers hope for a brighter future for the club.