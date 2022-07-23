52 minutes ago

It appears pacy Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak has finished his time at the club as he inches closer to joining newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC.

The winger has reportedly agreed on personal terms with his soon-to-be new club as the two clubs negotiate over a transfer fee.

Patrick Razak has struggled to assert himself on the Hears of Oak team under coach Samuel Boadu and has been on the fringes.

The player rejoined Hearts of Oak in October 2020 after a disastrous transfer to AC Horocya club of Guinea

Patrick Razak made a paltry 16 appearances last season in the Ghana Premier League with most of them coming from the substitutes bench.

He however came from the bench to snatch the winner for Hearts of Oak in the President's Cup game against fierce rivals Asante Kotoko.

Nsoatreman FC which is owned by the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah gained promotion after beating Tamale City in a play off at the Accra Sports Stadium in Zone 1.