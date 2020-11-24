3 hours ago

Patrick Razak made his second debut for the Phobians since returning from a failed stint in Guinea against Ashantigold in their Ghana Premier League match day two clash.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw but the speedster had a lot of impact in determining how the game went.

He was a thorn in the flesh the Ashantgold backline constantly harassing them and attacking with speed whenever he had the chance.

It was no surprise he provided both assists for Kojo Obeng Junior's brace in the game before Ashgold's talisman Han Coffie pulled parity with two goals of his own.

Patrick Razak was duly awarded the man of the match after the game following his tremendous performance.