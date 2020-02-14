1 hour ago

Chairman of the National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Hearts of Oak, Elvis Hesse Hermann has disclosed that player of the month for the club will be awarded with a cash prize of GHC2000 every month.

According to him, the supporters have decided to award outstanding performers particularly the player of the month which will serve as motivation for other players to work hard.

"Player of the month for club will win GHC2000. That is what we are doing to encourage our own.We want to send a clear signal to the players that if they perform well, the supporters will award them as well" he said.

"With this initiative, we expect the players to do more than what we are seeing today" he added.

The Phobians have selected two players (Joseph Esso and Emmanuel Nettey) for the January player of the month award.

Hearts of Oak currently occupies 10th position with 10 points in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.