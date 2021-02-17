3 hours ago

Former Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak and pathologist, Dr. Osei Poku Sampene has bared his teeth at the current hierarchy of the club.

Hearts of Oak is currently imploding as they have no technical staff as at now with the head coach Kosta Papic resigning on Monday while assistant coach Asare Bediako resigned last week with goalkeepers trainer Ben Owu also leaving his post.

On Monday the club announced U-15 coach Samuel Nii Noi as the interim coach of the club following the departure of Kosta Papic.

According to Dr Osei Sampene the woes of the club started the very day they floated shares at the club and Togbe Afede acquired majority of them.

"The problem of Hearts of Oak started when shares of the club was floated for everyone to buy only for Togbe Afede to buy the majority of the shares" he told Nhyira FM in an interview.

As if that was not enough he also lashed out at the majority shareholder of the club Togbe Afede XIV for appointing his friends and cronies unto the Hearts board.

"Hearts of Oak does not have a relevant board. Togbe Afede has selected few of his friends as the Board team of the club and they have nothing good to offer for the progress of the team."

"A lot of Professors have been calling me to profess their pain in how Hearts of Oak is being run now. We cannot allow Alhaji Akanbi and a few others to run Hearts of Oak down," he said.