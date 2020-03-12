30 minutes ago

Energetic Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka has earned himself a maiden national team call up by his coountry of birth ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Congo will face eSwatini formerly Swaziland in the Afcon 2021 qualifier double header later this month.

Ovouka's form has been glaring this season in the Ghana Premier League displacing William Denkyi from the left full back slot since coach Edward Odoom took charge of the side.

The youngster has been a revelation for the phobians on the left wing with his relentless running and defending down the flank drawing admiring glances and it's no wonder he has been handed a national team call up.

Head coach Candido Valdo released his final list of 23 players for the games against eSwatini scheduled for March on Thursday.

The 20 year old full back will be making his debut for the reds If selected for the March 26th clash or the return fixture on 30th March 2020.

Here is the 23-man Congolese squad.

GOALKEEPERS

MAFOUMBI Christoffer (FC Morecambe/England)

OFOUYA Erwann (AS Blainville/Canada)

OMBANDZA Joe (CARA Brazaville)

DEFENDERS

MAYEMBO Fernand (Le Havre/France)

KIBAMBA Baron (FC Séville B/Spain)

ITOUA Béranger (Sohar/Oman)

ATONI MAVOUNGOU Cosme (JST)

TSOUKA Ravy (Helsingborgs/Sweden)

MOUANDZA MAPATA Prince (Diables Noirs)

HOKEMBA OVOUKA Rady (Accra Hearts of OAK/Ghana)

MAGNOKELE BISSIKI Dimitri (AS Otohô)

MIDFIELDERS

LOUSSOUKOU Junior Amour (Stade Tunisien/Tunisia)

GOTENI Randy (Dunkerque/France)

MAKOUTA Gaius (Beroe Stara Zagora/Bulgaria)

ITALI OSSETE Harvy (Diables Noirs)

1MAKIESSE Junior (US Tataouine/Tunisia)

BINGUILA Hardy (Diables Noirs)

ANDZOUANA Yhoan (KSV Roeselare/Belgium)

ATTACKERS

BIFOUMA Thievy (Yeni Malatyaspor/Turkey)

NDOCKYT Merveil (NK Osijek/Croatia)

TCHIBOTA Mavis (Ludogorets Razgrad/Bulgaria)

GANVOULA Silvère (VfL Bochum/Germany)

IBARA Prince Vinny (Germinal Beerschot/Belgium).