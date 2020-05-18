1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak's Raddy Ovouka is in demand as the impressive left back is being courted by Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

TP Mazembe have reportedly expressed interest in the Hearts of Oak left full back who has been a revelation in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The full back's performance for Hearts of Oak has not gone unnoticed as for about three months running before the league was curtailed in March due to COVID-19, he was among Hearts of Oak's player of the month contenders.

His impressive form earned him a maiden national team call up for the Congo in their 2021 AFCON qualifiers but for the coronavirus pandemic which halted all football activities on the continent.

Raddy Ovouka has made 12 appearances for the phobians in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.