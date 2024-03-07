11 hours ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has emerged as a transfer target for Libyan club Al Ta'awon, as they seek to bolster their squad with the talented Ghanaian.

The North African outfit has identified Ibrahim as a key addition to enhance their team's strength, recognizing his stellar performances in the Ghana Premier League.

Formerly with Eleven Wonders, Ibrahim has been a standout player in the league, earning four Man of the Match accolades for his exceptional contributions on the field.

Al Ta'awon is reportedly keen to secure Ibrahim's services and is offering him an enticing deal, which includes a monthly salary of $7,000 along with a signing-on fee of approximately $60,000.

These terms underscore the Libyan club's eagerness to make Ibrahim a pivotal figure in their squad, reflecting their high regard for his talent and potential impact.

Under the guidance of new coach Aboubakar Ouattara, Ibrahim has thrived at Hearts of Oak, showcasing his versatility and midfield prowess, which have been instrumental to the team's success.

His recent standout performance against Nsoatreman FC further solidified his reputation as a crucial player for Hearts of Oak, earning him yet another Man of the Match recognition.

Since joining the club in February 2021, Ibrahim has played a vital role in their achievements, including their Ghana Premier League title triumph in the same season.

In the current campaign, he has continued to impress, tallying one goal and eight assists in 19 appearances, highlighting his proficiency as a playmaker.

While Hearts of Oak fans may be concerned about Ibrahim's potential departure, given his contract is set to expire in three months, the club is actively engaged in negotiations to retain him.

However, if an agreement cannot be reached, Al Ta'awon is poised to welcome Ibrahim into their fold.