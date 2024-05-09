2 hours ago

Salim Adams, midfielder for Hearts of Oak, acknowledged that while their win against Berekum Chelsea would bolster the team's morale, they missed several opportunities and should have scored more goals.

Adams, a key player in coach Aboubakar Ouattara's lineup, played the entire duration of the match and contributed significantly to the team's performance.

Although Hamza Issah opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak and Linda Mtange and Kassim Cisse added two more goals, Adams felt they could have capitalized on more scoring chances.

"We were expecting to win by five goals and not three because we are determined. We know we are not in normal times so we were very determined," Adams stated in a post-match interview with StarTimes.

Adams emphasized that while the win would boost their confidence for future games, they needed to remain focused and improve their efficiency in front of goal.

"This win boosts our morale and we are looking forward to the next game. We are taking it match after match," he added.

With the victory, Hearts of Oak climbed to the 11th spot on the league table with 38 points and are gearing up to face Aduana Stars in their next fixture.