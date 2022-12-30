50 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Suraj Seidu has been handed a surprise recall into the Black Galaxies as they currently train in Egypt for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

The 21-year-old was conspicuously missing from the final squad that was announced by Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker for the competition.

Suraj Seidu was a mainstay in the Black Galaxies squad from day one and played a key role in helping Ghana reach Algeria but was shockingly dropped from the final squad.

He even scored Ghana's second goal in the CHAN playoff game against Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium as Ghana won the first leg 2-0.

But he was surprisingly dropped when the finals squad list was announced but he has now been recalled to join the group who are currently training in Egypt.

As part of their preparations, the team played against the U20 of Egypt in a behind-closed-doors game at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Black Galaxies won the game 2-0 courtesy of goals from Kofi Kordzi and Slyvester Simba in the first and second half respectively.

The team is now billed to test themselves against the most successful football club in Egypt and one of the best in Africa in another behind-closed-doors encounter on Saturday.

The game forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) which will be staged in Algeria from January 13- February 4, 2023.