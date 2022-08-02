10 minutes ago

Familiar foes Accra Hearts of Oak will cross swords with Great Olympics on Sunday, 7th August 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two sides will play in the 2022 Ga Mantse Cup which is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm.

It will be revenge time for Accra Hearts of Oak who lost back-to-back league games to Great Olympics for the first time in a long while in 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

The tournament which was initiated by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II of the Ga Mantse seeks to unite the Ga people through football which forms part of the annual Homowo festival celebration.

Speaking to Citi Sports, the CEO of Primeval Media, Larry Opare-Otoo, talked about the significance of the game.

The motive behind the cup is to bring the Ga Adangbe community together through football,” he said.

“The Ga Mantse Cup used to be played some years back but it has not been played for some time, so the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, decided that it was time to bring it back.

“He wants to use the Ga Mantse Cup to help the juvenile teams in the Ga Adangbe community and the juvenile coaches. He also wants to have a juvenile team.”

Fans who purchase tickets to the game will also have the opportunity to see Ghana at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, according to Opare-Otto.

“The tickets will give you the opportunity to go to Qatar to watch the World Cup, and this is coming from the Ga Mantse as a homowo bonanza he wants to give to the fans,” he added.