Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu is delighted to have won his first trophy in charge of the porcupine warriors during his second stint in charge of the side.

Asante Kotko on Sunday earned the bragging rights at least unitl match day six of the Ghana Premier League season when they clash against Hearts of Oak once again at the Accra Sports Stadium in the league when they defeated them 2-1 in the President's Cup replay game.

The porcupine warriors came from behind to beat Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after Hearts had taken the lead through a Kofi Kordzi penalty in the first half.

Kotoko drew level through an own goal after Aminu Alhassan deflected Patrick Yeboah cross into his own net before Naby Keita headed in a Patrick Yeboah cross to seal the comeback for Kotoko.

Maxwell says that he believee Hearts played well in the first half of the game but his side were able to manage the game to earn the victory.

"I think, Hearts played well in the first half. When they switched to 4-3-3 in the second half, they were giving us a lot of problems in the midfield,'' Konadu told reporters after the game

“We took the risk by going to the 4-4-2 and it paid off and we quickly switched to 4-5-1 [formation] to make sure that we closed the game, but it wasn't easy.”

“Hearts played well, but I think we took our chances and at the end of the day we won.” he said.