1 hour ago

Dethroned Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed Enoch ‘Jordan’ Daitey as the new physical trainer for the team.

He replaces WO I Paul Tandoh who resigned from his role at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

The new physical trainer has assured that he will remarkably improve on the fitness and physique of the players for the coming season.

"As the club begins preparations for the new season, we need to put in extra work to challenge for the title. It can't be achieved on a silver platter. We can only make a mark should we put up a consistent display and play as a unit," he told Times Sports

Daitey said "It will be one of my biggest achievements to see the club chop success at the end of the season because I played an integral role," he added.

"They showed great enthusiasm because they knew how vital their fitness play in their career. Some were not surprised because they knew my abilities."

The new physical trainer is expected to be integral to the team as he will put players of the club through their paces and work on their fitness.

Enoch Daitey is a certified football Coach and Fitness specialist. He is the CEO of Jordan Fitness which is dedicated to putting footballers in shape. Due to his essential work, many Ghanaian players based outside the country train with him whenever they visit Ghana for the offseason.

Daitey trains many top stars when the season ends ahead of pre-season including the likes of Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, Benjamin Tetteh, and many more.