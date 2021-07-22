1 hour ago

The technical team and leadership of the Accra Hearts of Oak playing body on Wednesday 21st July,2021, presented the 202/2021 Ghana Premier League title to the board of directors.

Captain Fatawu Mohammed, Head coach Samuel Boadu and a section of the supporters leadership welcomed the team at the club secretariat.

The phobians ended a 12 year wait for the Ghana Premier League title after edging fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Since winning the league title in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kostadin Papic, coach Samuel Boadu has masterminded a first league title for Hearts.

The club's march towards the league title began with their third coach of the season after a stop start approach from Edward Odoom the phobians replaced him with the man who won their last league title Kosta Papic but after barely three months in charge he left his post.

Coach Samuel Boadu unceremoniously left Medeama SC at the start of the second round and joined Hearts of Oak a week later just before the second round started.

Under his watch in 18 matches the former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer won 11 matches drew 4 and lost just three matches to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Coach Samuel Boadu has won his first trophy as a coach as he has been unlucky with Medeama the last three years when his side were leading the league table but the league was truncated due to differing matters.

The victory means the 2000 CAF Champions League winner will be making a return to Africa's most pretigious club competition for the first time in a decade.

The Ghanaian giants last success on the continent was winning the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, the first club to win the second tier club competition on the continent. They beat rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties to win the trophy.