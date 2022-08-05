56 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have found an agreement with Legon Cities for their prized asset Jonah Attuquaye ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The two clubs have been locked in talks about the forward for a while now but an agreement has now been reached between the two clubs.

He has been an integral part of the club since joining from Berekum Chelsea some years ago and was a key player for the club last season.

The player has agreed on personal terms with the phobians and will undergo his medicals in the coming days before an official announcement is made.

Hearts of Oak have been very busy in the transfer market as they have signed Eric Ofri Antwi, Junior Kaaba and Zakaria Yakubu.

Jonah Attuquaye was with the Black Galaxies squad that defeated Benin in the preliminary round of the CHAN qualifiers.