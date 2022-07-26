39 minutes ago

Dethroned Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed Jordan Enock Diatey as the new physical trainer for the team.

He replaces WO I Paul Tandoh who resigned from his role at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Very little is known of the new physical trainer but he is expected to be integral to the team as he will put players of the club through their paces and work on their fitness.

WO Tandoh was integral as he helped the club win the double last season and also won the MTN FA Cup but cited the autocratic nature of management members Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaj Akanbi.

The erstwhile Hearts physical trainer has now joined his former club Aduana Stars as an assistant coach.