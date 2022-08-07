1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have written to the organizers of the Ga Mantse Cup that they are not ready for the Cup game which was supposed to have come on today Sunday, 7th August 2022.

The phobians were supposed to play against fierce rivals Accra Great Olympics but the MTN FA Cup winners in a letter have told the organizers that they are not ready.

According to Hearts of Oak, most of their registered players returned to pre-season training with knocks, injuries and will not be ready for the match against Great Olympics.

Per their letter, Hearts claims they cannot meet the organizers conditions of having 18 players out of which seven of them can be guest players with the eleven others being registered players.

The tournament which was initiated by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II of the Ga Mantse seeks to unite the Ga people through football which forms part of the annual Homowo festival celebration.

LETTER BELOW: