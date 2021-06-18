35 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have written to the Ghana Football Association to reschedule their Ghana Premier League match day 30 game against Legon Cities ahead of their epic clash with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

According to Hearts of Oak playing on Thursday 24th June, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium against Legon Cities in their match day 30 clash will give them less rest and time to prepare for Sunday's clash against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The phobians aver that playing on Thursday will give arch rivals Kotoko enough rest and an unfair advantage of Accra Hearts of Oak hence their plea to have the match rescheduled.

Hearts are also requesting that the games are played at the same time so as to not give any side an advantage in the race for the title.

The Accra based side are currently top of thee pile with 53 points same as second placed Asante Kotoko but with a better goal difference.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: