2 hours ago

Reigning Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak will return to the pitch in the Ghana Premier League for the first time in a long while on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 after their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.

The phobians were eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup by Algerian side JS Souara 4-2 on aggregate and had been away in Algeria only arriving in Ghana last Friday due to their labourious travel plans.

Hearts have so far played just four matches in the seven week old Ghana Premier League and even with that their form has been atrocious to say the least as they have not won a game drawing three and losing one.

The phobians presently have two outstanding matches in the league but will begin their redemption against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Stadium in midweek.

Hearts are currently rooted to the bottom of the table with two outstanding matches and will need a win against another struggling side in Sharks.

