Hearts of Oak marked a triumphant return to form with a commanding 3-0 away victory over Berekum Chelsea in the latest Ghana Premier League match-week 29 clash at the Golden City Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The 'Phobians' had endured a turbulent spell, with a string of disappointing results, having lost four of their last five games. Therefore, this win was crucial for them to reignite their winning momentum.

The game kicked off with both sides adopting a composed approach, with no significant threats until Hamza Issah broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 19th minute, notching his 12th goal of the season.

Maintaining their 1-0 advantage going into halftime, the Rainbow Club emerged from the break with renewed vigor, determined to extend their lead and put the game beyond their hosts' reach.

Just fourteen minutes into the second half, Dennis Korsah embarked on a dynamic run into enemy territory, setting up Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange, who calmly slotted the ball into the net to double Hearts' lead and register his fourth goal of the season.

Despite Berekum Chelsea's attempts to stage a comeback, their efforts were thwarted by the resolute Hearts of Oak defense, which kept most of their goal attempts at bay.

With seven minutes remaining on the clock, Ivorian striker Kassim Cisse joined the scoring frenzy, notching the third goal to seal Hearts of Oak's dominant performance over the Bibires.

Following this victory, Hearts of Oak have ascended two places on the table, now standing at 38 points. They are set to face Aduana Stars in their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea maintains their position in eighth place with 41 points and is scheduled to take on Asante Kotoko next.