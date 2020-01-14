57 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak on Tuesday switched training grounds with a shake up on the astro turf at the Accra Academy.

The move was to give the Phobians a feel of an artificial pitch ahead of their Wednesday clash with WAFA.

Having been training on the natural grass at their Pobiman field, the Phobians envisage the challenges of playing on astro turf at Red Bull Arena.

The Phobians after picking their first win against Dwarfs face a scare at the Sogakope, where their 5-0 loss some two seasons back remains a headline.

The team led by Coach Edward Odoom were taken through various drills to shape up for the fourth week clash.

The team comprised all the set up that defeated Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday in Accra.