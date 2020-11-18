1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak are looking beyond life after Managing Director, Frederick Moore when his contract comes to an end in the first quarter of next year.

The club have started gathering names of potential replacements with the name of Nkoranza Warriors President Leslie Kuuku Bartels high on the list.

Current Managing Director, Frederick Moore is set to bring his tenure to an end in February 2021 and the club will not renew the mandate of the former boss of the Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana.

A lot of names like former Deputy Minister of Communication's and also a former CEO of the club Vincent Sowah Odotei among others have been named to be in the haunt for the coveted Hearts hot seat.

Fred Moore during his stint moved the club to their present training grounds at Pobiman after hopping from place to place to train while under his watch the Pobiman Academy project is currently underway but the club is seeking a new direction.

Leslie Kuuku Bartels is seen as the ideal candidate to move the club to the next step as the club has held preliminary talks with him and talks are progressing steadily.

Bartels has brought a lot of improvement at lower tier side Nkoranza Warriors with his commercial and branding sense appealing to the clubs hierarchy.