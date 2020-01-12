2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Lawrence Adjah Tetteh says the club should get some former players on their technical team so that they can help impart the ethos of the club on the playing squad.

According to Adjah Tetteh, former players who are on the technical bench are able to motivate the players well enough since they have played for the club before and understand what it means to lose or drop points at Hearts of Oak.

"I think the leadership of the club should involve some of the old players in the technical team,I for instance I have done CAF License C long ago but due to financial constraints am yet to upgrade to B or A." he told Kumasi based Akoma Fm.

He laments the apparent neglect by the club on their former players as they could help some of them upgrade themselves and return to help the team.

"Supposing I was working I could have done it long ago. Most of my colleagues I started the C with have upgraded."

"Now If you look at the Hearts of Oak bench there is no former player on it. If you have such a presence there they can psyche the players to perform If things are not going well because he knows the demands of the club."