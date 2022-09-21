39 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have announced that striker Yassan Oautching has been given some days to rest after sustaining an injury in the match day 2 clash against Great Olympics.

He played last Sunday as Hearts of Oak secured a late draw with Konadu Yiadom the goal scorer for the phobians.

"The Hearts of Oak medical team upon thorough assessment on the thigh of forward, Yassan, has given the player some days to rest to allow his muscles to properly heal." the club announced on its official website

The Central African Republic striker who was a thorn in the flesh of the Accra Great Olympics defenders sustained an injury on his right thigh during the week-2 encounter of the BetPawa Premier League game on Sunday.

The player is expected to resume training as soon as he has fully recovered from the injury as he begins his rehabilitation.

He is expected to miss Hearts of Oak's trip to Kumasi to face sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their match day 3 clash as Hearts search for their first win in three games.