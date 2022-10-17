1 hour ago

The chairman of the National Chapters Committee(NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Elvis Herman Hesse has been arrested by the Airport Police.

This follows an official complaint by the board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei.

Both men were seen in a heated argument on Sunday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium after the phobians crushed out of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Board member Vincent Sowah Odotei clashed with Hearts supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse at the VIP section as the game wore on.

It remains unclear what may have tipped off Sowah Odotei to remonstrate angrily with Herman Hesse but the pair had to be separated at some point by onlookers.

Hearts of Oak won 1-0 with Caleb Amankwaah's acrobatic strike the only goal which was not enough to see Hearts progress.

The NCC was scheduled to hold a press conference today but it has been halted with current events.